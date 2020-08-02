2 killed in Cumilla road accident





At least two people were killed and five people injured when a bus overturned in Cumilla’s Chandina upazila Sunday morning.





The deceased are yet to be identified.





Saleh Ahmed, in-charge of Eliotganj Highway Police Outpost, said the incident took place in the morning when a Dhaka-bound coach of Himachal Paribahan overturned on the road while crossing Harikhola area of the upazila., leaving the duo dead on the spot.





On information, police and firefighters went to the spot, rescued the injured, and took them to Chandina Upazila Health Complex.





A case was filed with Chandina Police Station over the incident.









