Sylhet confirms 76 fresh Covid-19 cases on Eid Day









A total of 76 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Sylhet division on Saturday.





With the latest development, the number of infected people in the division reached 7,992.





Dr Himangshu Lal Roy, deputy director of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, said 57 people tested positive at MOMCH while the rest 19 at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology on Saturday.





The newly infected people are residents of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Habiganj and Moulvibazar districts, he added.





Hammadul Haque, assistant professor of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Department at SUST, said they tested 51 samples and found 19 of them positive for coronavirus.





A total of 146 people have so far died from coronavirus in Sylhet division. Of them, 108 hailed from Sylhet while 15 from Sunamganj, 10 from Habiganj and 13 from Moulvibazar.





Aside from these, 3,465 people made full recovery from covid-19 in the division.





Bangladesh has so far recorded 2,928 deaths and 2,23,453 confirmed cases.

