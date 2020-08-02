All wastes of sacrificial animals removed from city









The two city corporations of Dhaka already removed cent percent wastes of sacrificial animals from capital’s 48 wards within Saturday night.





DHAKA North City Corporation (DNCC) and DHAKA South City Corporation (DSCC) disposed of all the sacrificial animals’ wastes from 48 wards of the capital within 10:30pm on Saturday, said the two city corporations releases here today.





DNCC removed wastes of sacrificial animals from sixteen wards covering 1,8,9,10,11,17,19,20,27,28,29,30,31,32,33 and 34 within 10pm last night.





On the other hand, DHAKA South City Corporation (DSCC) disposed of sacrificial animals’ wastes from thirty two wards covering 7,9,10,13,14,16,18,19,20,21,26,27,30,32,36,37,38,41,42,43,47,52,53,57,58,59,60,61,65,70,74 and 75 within 10.30 pm on Saturday.

Leave Your Comments