Met office forecasts light to moderate rain across country













Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in different parts of the country.





“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Sylhet and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy falls at country’s isolated places today,” said a met office release.





Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.





The axis of monsoon trough runs through Panjab, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal thence Northeastwards to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.





One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.





Maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 37.0 degrees Celsius at Jashore and minimum temperature today 25.0 degrees Celsius at Sayedpur.





Maximum rainfall for the last twenty four hours till 6am today was recorded 36 millimeters (mm) at Bogura.





The sun sets at 6.41 pm today and rises at 5.29 am tomorrow in the capital.





Leave Your Comments