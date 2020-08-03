Singapore records 313 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours





The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported 313 new cases of Covid-19, including five that are imported and one in the community – a Singapore permanent resident.





The five imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities, the MOH said.





Two of them are work pass holders who are currently employed in Singapore, and had arrived from India on July 19 and 21.





Another two are dependant's pass holders who arrived from Japan and India on July 21.





The remaining case is a student's pass holder who arrived from Indonesia on July 19.





The one community case is linked to a previous case. She is a family member of a 13-year-old boy who was an imported case with recent travel history to India and had been isolated at a dedicated facility.





The PR had requested to be isolated at the same dedicated facility, and she became symptomatic during isolation.





The remaining cases are work permit holders staying in dormitories.





In all, the total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 52,825.





Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of seven cases per day in the week before, to two per day in the past week, the MOH said.





The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of four cases per day in the week before, to one per day in the past week.





As of noon on Sunday, 186 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 46,926 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged, said MOH.





There are currently 109 patients who are still in hospital, and none is in the intensive care unit.





A total of 5,763 people are isolated and cared for at community facilities. They either have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.





Twenty-seven have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection. – Today Online

