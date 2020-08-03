EU provides Tk 10 mn for flood victims in Bangladesh





The European Union is providing EUR 100,000, almost Tk 10 million, in humanitarian aid funding to assist the most vulnerable communities in response to severe flooding that has affected nearly one-third of Bangladesh.





The aid will directly benefit 25,000 affected people in some of the hardest hit areas in the districts of Jamalpur, Sylhet, Sirajganj, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Tangail, said the EU on Monday.





The EU funding supports the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) in delivering much-needed assistance through the distribution of cash grants that will cover the most urgent needs for those worst affected by the floods.





The aid will also help evacuate people to safe shelters with their assets and livestock, deliver food packs, water purification units, tarpaulins and essential household items, as well as providing first aid treatment.





The funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).





Since late June, hundreds have been killed and millions affected by the heaviest rains in a decade.





Flood damage to homes, agricultural land, schools and hospitals will exacerbate the situation for people already suffering economic hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.





An estimated 2,8 million people have been displaced from their homes.





The loss of crops and agricultural land will significantly impact Bangladesh’s long-term food security and the health system, already strained by the pandemic, will be burdened even further.





Wells and other sources of drinking water have been contaminated by flood water, forcing people to drink unsafe water from contaminated sources.





The European Union together with its Member States is the world's leading donor of humanitarian aid.

