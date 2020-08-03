30 more die, 1356 infected





The indomitable novel coronavirus has taken the lives of 30 more people in Bangladesh raising the total to 3,184. In addition, the bug has infected 1,356 more individuals too surging the total to 242,102.





Bangladesh is now the 16th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step ahead of Turkey which has so far recorded 232,856 infections and just one step behind Italy, one of the hotspots in Europe, with 248,070 cases, according to worldometer.info.





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday came up with the information of Bangladesh’s latest coronavirus situation at the regular health bulletin in the capital.





Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the DGHS addressed the briefing and said, ‘‘As many as 4,249 samples were tested throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 1,356 were found to be Covid-19 positive.’’





The infection rate for one day stands at 31.9 percent which is highest in the last two months and unprecedented as well.





Of the 30 fresh fatalities, 25 were males, she said adding that 15 were from Dhaka division, five from Chattogram, four from Khulna, three from Rajshahi and one each from Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh division.





As per age categories, two were 31-40 years old, three between 41-50, four between 51-60, 14 between 61-70, five between 71-80, one 81-90 and one 91-100 years old, said the DGHS official.





Professor Nasima Sultana went on to add, ‘‘A total of 1,066 more patients have made recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the number to 137,905. The recovery rate is now 56.96 percent.’’





The deadly Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8 while the first death was recorded on March 18.





The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 693,400 people across the globe. It has infected more than 18,260,000 people in 213 countries and territories plus two international conveyances.





The USA is the worst-hit country with at least 158,300 deaths and more than 4,813,000 infections. Brazil has the second highest number of infections with 2,733,000 cases. The country has so far recorded at least 94,100 deaths. India has counted at least





18,08,000 infections and 38,200 deaths. Russia has counted at least 856,000 cases to date and 14,200 deaths.





The UK has counted at last 46,200 deaths, the highest in Europe, followed by Italy with at least 35,100 casualties. France has lost at least 30,200 people followed by Spain with at least 28,400 fatalities while Iran has counted at least 17,400 fatalities.





Belgium has so far reported more than 9,800 deaths, followed by Germany with no fewer than 9,200 deaths.

Canada has lost at least 8,900 citizens followed by the Netherlands with at least 6,100 casualties. China, the epicenter of the virus, has so far recoded as many as 4,600 fatalities. Pakistan has so far reported at least 5,900 deaths and more than 280,000 infections. Sri Lanka has recorded only 11 deaths and 2,824nfections.





The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Covid-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to a standstill.