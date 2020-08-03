People lost all potentials after killing of Bangabandhu: PM

Leave Your Comments

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasian has said people of the country lost all potentials following the assassination of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the hands of the anti-liberation forces. “Those who don’t believe in the independence of Bangladesh and those who didn’t support the independence from inside and outside of the country killed the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through conspiracies,” she said.Sheikh Hasina, who is also the president of the Awami League and elder daughter of Bangabandhu, said this while inaugurating a voluntary blood donation program on Sunday marking the mourning month August. She addressed the program through mobile phone.Krishok League organized the program in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at capital’s Dhanmondi-32 as part of month-long program of the Awami League and its associate organizations marking the 45th National Mourning Day commemorating the martyrdom of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.‘‘Bangabandhu was murdered at that time when the nation was heading fast towards socio-economic progress under his splendid leadership after the independence,’’ said the premier. She went on to add, ‘‘Bangabandhu sacrificed his life by giving blood for the welfare of the Bangalees and building a hunger-and-poverty-free Sonar Bangla.’’ “The dream of the Father of the Nation will be implemented if we can turn Bangladesh into a hunger-and-poverty-free developed and prosperous country,” she added.The Prime Minister also said, “We are continuing our efforts so that the people get food, education, health services as well as places for living.’’ Sheikh Hasina directed leaders and activists of the Krishok League to continue efforts to materialize Bangabandhu’s ideology by building a hunger and poverty-free prosperous and developed Bangladesh.