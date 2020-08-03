Covid 19 may hit harder in mid August

Leave Your Comments

Most of the people did not comply with health code during Eid Ul Azha which was celebrated on Saturday. As a result Covid 19 may hit Bangladesh harder in the middle of August, according to presumptions of experts.Experts have further said that the infection of coronavirus increased inside and outside Dhaka after Eid Ul Fitr.Data from Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) shows that 1505 people in Dhaka division have so far died of coronavirus. Number of deaths in other divisions are as follows: Chittagong-765, Rajshahi-190, Khulna-229, Barishal-126, Sylhet-152, Rangpur-119 and Mymensingh-68.IEDCR Adviser Dr. Mushtak Hossain has remarked that the number of Covid 19 patients is most likely to rise after Eid Ul Azha vacation. There were cattle markets in different parts of the country including Dhaka city. Lots of people visited their village homes. Most of the people did not keep up physical distance and did not abide by health regulations. These things may lead to a jump in the number of coronavirus infected people.There will be mixing of people at ferry ghats and bus stands which poses health risk. A lot of people even do not put on mask while moving outside. These circumstances will cause an escalation of Covid 19 patients, say health experts.Most of the people are still not conscious about health hazards. Dr. Nazrul Islam, former Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) told media that the number of coronavirus patients will start rising 14 days after Eid Ul Azha.