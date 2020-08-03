Sweltering heat makes lives of Sarail people unbearable

Like otherparts of the country, lives of people in Sarail of Brahmanbaria have becomeunbearable due to sweltering heat. The continued increase of temperature hasexacerbated the situation.

The aged,children and working people are worst victims of the sizzling heat. People arebeing afflicted with different diseases due to the unusual condition.Physicians advise to drink plenty of water during the period.

Whilevisiting Arifail area in Sadar union, it was seen that children were swimmingin a pond to get rid of the scorching heat. The load-shedding of electricityhas increased the sufferings of people.

AkterHossain, a rickshaw puller, said, “I cannot pull rickshaw due to unbearable heat.Peddling rickshaw caused profuse sweating resulting in the weakness of body. Asa result, I have to take rest.”

Quddus, aworkshop employee in Bishwa Road area in Sarail, said, “It is impossible towork switching on fan during the hot spell. Staying inside the workshop becomesdifficult when electricity goes.”

Leave Your Comments