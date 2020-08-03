Retd Major Sinha Killing: Probe body reconstituted

The sensational killing of a retired major by police on July 31 at 10-30 am in Cox’s Bazar raises a question and the government has reconstituted an investigation committee to dig out the reason behind this and put necessary recommendation so that such an incident is not committed in future.





The reconstituted investigation committee consists of four members headed by one Joint Secretary working as Additional Divisional Commissioner, Chottogram Md. Mizanur Rahman with three other others as members.





The members are general officer commanding of army’s 10th Infantry Division and area commander of Cox’s Bazar who is an Armed Forces Division official working at Prime Minister’s Office has selected as a member of the committee, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Chottogram Range and Additional District Magistrate of Cox’s Bazar Md. Shahjahan Ali.





In response to a query from journalists, Home Minister Asaduzzamman Khan Kamal said on Sunday said a probe body has been formed from his ministry and disciplinary action will be taken against those involved in the incident causing the death of retired army officer in police firing at Cox’s Bazar marine drive check post. The inquiry committee has been asked to complete its work in seven working days.





Major Sinha had worked with the Special Security Force and retired two years ago. His father late Ershad Khan was a deputy secretary at the finance ministry. Major Rashed Sinha had been staying at Nilima Resort in Himchchari with three others to shoot a travel documentary, the sources said.





The incident took place at the police check post located at Shamlapur area under Teknaf Upazila in Cox’s Bazar district approximately at 10-30am on July 31. Leaving Major Sinha wounded in firing, police took excessive time to make the seizure list and to bring two charges against the retired Major, analysts said.





There are substantial allegations that the law enforcing agency made delays to bring the bullet-ridden Major to hospital and made verbose seizer list containing the elements that were contrary to law, together with two cases by bringing charges against the killed Major in this regard, the sources said.





According to police sources, the incident happened at 10-30am but hours after wounded Major was rushed to hospital. During the period the victim died. Dr. Shaheen Abdur Rahaman, resident medical officer at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital said Major Rashed Sinha was brought to the hospital at 2 pm on Friday.



