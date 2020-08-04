Global Covid-19 deaths surpass 690,000





The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 690,363 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, with more than 18 million people infected, according to an AFP tally at 1800 GMT on Monday, based on official sources.





The United States has the most deaths with 154,944, followed by Brazil with 94,104, Mexico 47,746, the United Kingdom with 46,210 and India with 38,135 fatalities.



