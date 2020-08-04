3 sisters drown in Patuakhali





Three cousins drowned at a pond at Karpurkathi village in Bauphal upazila of Patuakhali on Monday afternoon.





The deceased were identified as Mahfuza 15, and Mariam, 14, daughters of Mukhlesur Rahman and Maria, 11, daughter of Mukhlesur’s younger brother Razzak.





Locals said the three sisters went to take bath around 2pm but did not return.





Their families initially thought that they went to visit somewhere.





A search for them was arranged when they did not return. Their clothes and shoes were spotted near the pond.





Later, villagers scoured the pond and recovered the bodies of the sisters in the late afternoon.





The family members said the girls did not know how to swim.





Leave Your Comments