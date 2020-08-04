Another dies from coronavirus in Thakurgaon





Another coronavirus patient died in Thakurgaon on Monday, taking the death toll in the district to seven.

The 42-year-old man, a resident of Hajipara area of the district town, died on July 31 while undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital with coronavirus symptoms.

Later, his result came out positive on August 3, said Civil Surgeon Mahfuzar Rahman.

Besides, 14 more patients tested positive, raising the total cases to 427 in the district.

Among them, 249 patients have recovered.

Meanwhile, 39 more sample have been sent to Dinajpur Medical for test, the local health officials said.

The death tally from coronavirus in Bangladesh rose to 3,184 on Monday as 30 more patients died of the virus. On the day, the health authorities announced detection of 1,356 new cases.

Currently, Bangladesh’s officially confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 2,42,102.

