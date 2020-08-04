Bangladesh reports 50 coronavirus deaths





Bangladesh reported 50 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours until Tuesday morning.





“During this period, 1918 new cases were detected after testing 7712 samples,” Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said at a regular online briefing.





The country reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





Currently, the number of officially confirmed cases stands at 2,44,020.





Meanwhile, 1955 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recovered cases to 1,31,860.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. In March, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic.

