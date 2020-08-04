MP Sattar exchanges Eid greeting with journos

Ukil Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan MP hasexchanged greetings with journalists in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on theoccasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Sarail Upazila Reporters’ UnityPresident Nurul Huda and General Secretary Taslim Uddin met the BNP lawmakerelected from Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail-Ashuganj) at the residence of AdvocateNuruzzaman Lasker Tapu, legal affairs adviser of Upazila Reporters’ Unity, inSarail on Monday. Mainul Hasan Tushar, son of Ukil Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan MP, wasalso present on the occasion.

Advocate Nuruzzaman Lasker Tapu said,“Ukil Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan MP visited different areas in Sarail on Monday. Healso inquired about the flood-affected people. He visited a portion ofSarail-Aruail regional road damaged by floods. He talked to the chief engineerof the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) and asked to repair theroad immediately.”

While exchanging Eid greetings, UkilAbdus Sattar Bhuiyan MP said, “We have celebrated Eid in compliance with healthrules amid coronavirus pandemic. We pray to Almighty Allah to keep us safe.”

He urged all to pray for him andprovide cooperation so that he can continue services till his death.

