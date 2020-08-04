Japan hopes to continue work to develop economic tie with BD









The Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki hoped to continue work closely for developing economic partnership between Japan and Bangladesh which will encourage more Japanese investment in the country.





“Role of the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Bangladesh is laudable,” he said recently during his visit at BEPZA Complex in the city, said a press release today.





Ito Naoki thanked BEPZA for providing best support and assistance to the Japanese investors of the EPZs.





The Envoy said that some Japanese firms are intending to relocate their business and search for new destinations for supply chain adjustments. Bangladesh may grab this opportunity maintaining the business competitiveness, he added.





Welcoming the Ambassador at his office, Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General S M Salahuddin Islam said that BEPZA always gives priority to the business-related issues of Japanese investors to run their business smoothly.





He appreciated the high level of compliance, discipline and standard maintained in the EPZs by the Japanese investors.





He informed the envoy on various activities taken by the authority to combat the pandemic and tackle the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the businesses and industrial environment.





The executive chairman said that BEPZA Economic Zone, currently being developed at Mirsharai of Chattogram, is expected to be operational by this year.





He requested Japanese investors through the ambassador to come forward and explore the potentiality of investment in Mongla, Uttara and Ishwardi EPZ and BEPZA Economic Zone.





Leave Your Comments