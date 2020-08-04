18 arrested over drug peddling, abuse









Police has arrested 18 persons over drug peddling and abuse in special drives at different parts of the city in the last 24 hours till 6am today.





Members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Detective Branch (DB) carried out the drives and also seized 320 pieces of yaba tablets, 240 gram ganja and 42 gram heroin from the possession of arrestees, said a press release.





Eleven cases have been lodged against the arrestees under narcotics control act with concerned police stations in this connection.





Leave Your Comments