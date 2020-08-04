JSD leader Advocate Habibur dies of COVID-19









Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-Jasod standing committee member and central vice-president Advocate Habibur Rahman Shawkat died of COVID-19 at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday afternoon.





He was 70.





Freedom fighter Habibur was also the law affairs secretary of Sector Commanders’ Forum, breathed his last at DMCH Corona Unit-2 at about 3:41pm,’ said party office sources here today.





After infected with COVID-19, Advocate Shawkat admitted to the hospital on July 19. He survived by wife, a son, a daughter and host of relatives to mourn his death.





Advocate Shawkat participated in the liberation war in 1971 when he was a third year student of the accounting department of the Dhaka University. He was a deputy commander of Patuakhali-Galachipa sub-sector under the sector nine during the liberation war.





He was buried at Rayerbazar graveyard with state honour last night.





Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal president Hasanul Haq Inu, its general secretary Shirin Akhter, central 14-party alliance coordinator Amir Hossen Amu, Bangladesh Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, its general secretary Fazley Hossen Badsha, Sector Commanders Forum President Major General (retd) KM Shafiullah, its general secretary Harun Habib, Communist party of Bangladesh (CPB) president Mujahidul Islam Selim and Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal general secretry Khalequzzaman expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Advocate Habibur Rahman Shawkat.





