Two killed in Shaistaganj road crash

At least two persons were killed and 10 others injured as a speeding bus hit another bus on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Shaistaganj of Habiganj.

The accident took place at 11 am on Tuesday in the Shaistaganj intersection. The injured were taken to different hospitals.

The deceased were identified as Chan Mia, helper of a bus of Adnan & Arida Paribahan, from Bagmara village under Bishwanath upazila of Sylhet and Abdul Awal, a sales representative of Akij Beverage Company, from Bagunipara villageunder Shaistaganj upazila of Habiganj. They died on the spot.

Witnesses said that a passenger bus named Raja & Sons Paribahan was going Sylhet from Dhaka. It lost control and hit a bus of Adnan & Arida Paribahan.

Shaistaganj Highway Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Taufiqul Islam Tawfiq said the injuredhave been sent to hospitals.

Kamruzzaman Al Riyadh, Shaistaganj, Habiganj

