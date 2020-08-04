Published:  10:52 PM, 04 August 2020 Last Update: 11:04 PM, 04 August 2020

Two killed in Shaistaganj road crash

At least  two persons were killed and 10 others injured as a speeding bus hit another bus  on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Shaistaganj of Habiganj.

The  accident took place at 11 am on Tuesday in the Shaistaganj intersection. The  injured were taken to different hospitals.

The  deceased were identified as Chan Mia, helper of a bus of Adnan & Arida  Paribahan, from Bagmara village under Bishwanath upazila of Sylhet and Abdul  Awal, a sales representative of Akij Beverage Company, from Bagunipara villageunder Shaistaganj upazila of Habiganj. They died on the spot.

Witnesses  said that a passenger bus named Raja & Sons Paribahan was going Sylhet from  Dhaka. It lost control and hit a bus of Adnan & Arida Paribahan.

Shaistaganj  Highway Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Taufiqul Islam Tawfiq said the  injuredhave been sent to hospitals.

Kamruzzaman  Al Riyadh, Shaistaganj, Habiganj



