Diner Sheshe





"Dad was a drug addict who beat up my younger brother every night since he was 4. He wouldn't touch me or my sister, but he'd rationalise beating Abhishek as, 'He's not studying!'





It was only after Abhishek repeated Grade 4 that we found out he had mild Dyslexia. Even then, dad continued beating him. We lived in a joint family, so initially, dada would intervene, but after my grandparents moved out, we were too scared. Once I tried to, but got beaten up, so I didn't dare to after that.





As we grew up, Dad found more reasons to beat my brother. He was shy and bullied a lot, so dad hit him so that he'd 'Man up.' Through all this, Abhishek kept his hurt bottled up. Not once did he question the abuse.







Then in 2010, dad got malaria and was bedridden for a year. During that time, Abhishek totally changed.







He started lashing out on dad and forced dada to buy him a bike. He constantly asked for money and threatened to kill himself if we didn't give it to him. He quit school too.







8 months later, dad passed away, and our situation completely spiraled. Every night, Abhishek came home late. We thought he was biking, until one day mom found drugs in his jeans pocket. When she asked him, he said, 'They're not mine!' and stormed out.







Abhishek became so addicted, he couldn't go a week without drugs. We put him on medication, but he wouldn't take it. The last straw was when he was walking alone and some guys from a rival group beat him up. His rib broke and his lung got punctured. When I visited him at the hospital, he broke down and said, 'I want to leave.'







So he came home, and tried quitting, but wasn't able to. Around then, we made him take his 10th boards via a private institute- he barely passed. But a few weeks later, he met a friend who'd been to rehab. So mom called his friend home and after hearing him out, Abhishek left. He came back last week after 6 months of rehab, and he's totally different now.

Humans of Bombay, Fb

