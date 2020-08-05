Sheikh Kamal's 71st birth anniversary today



The 71st birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be observed today (August 05).Born on August 5, 1949 at Tungipara in Gopalganj, Sheikh Kamal was a former executive member of the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), report s BSS.





To mark the day, Awami League, its associate bodies and different political, socio-cultural and sports organisations will observe the birth anniversary maintaining government's health guidelines.





Leaders and workers of Awami League and its associate bodies are expected to pay tribute to Sheikh Kamal by placing wreaths at his portrait on Dhanmondi Abahani Club premises in the morning. They would also pay homage by placing wreaths at his grave at Banani graveyard.





Abahani Limited has chalked out various programmes, marking the day.The Abahani Limited and its supporters will pay tribute to Sheikh Kamal by placing wreaths at his portrait on Dhanmondi Abahani Club premises at 12:01 am (early Monday).





They will visit Kamal's grave at Banani graveyard and hold a doa- mahfil there seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Sheikh Kamal and other family members of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who were assassinated by a group of disgruntled army personnel on August 15, 1975.







The Abahani Ltd. will also hold a virtual discussion over the colorful life and works of Sheikh Kamal at 5pm. The other programmes include day-long recitation from the Holy Quran along with milad-mahfil at Club Bhaban(after Asr prayers).Sheikh Kamal was one of the pioneers of modern football in Bangladesh and also founder-president of Abahani Krira Chakra.





He was martyred on August 15 in 1975 at the age of 26 while he was a Master's Degree (final year) examinee. He used to play cricket in the first division for Azad Boys Club and Basketball too in the first division for Spurs Club.Sheikh Kamal was also a founder-member of Dhaka Theatre and Spondon Shilpa Gousthi, a musical band of folk songs.

