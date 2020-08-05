US Embassy announces online course on critical thinking



The USA Embassy has announced an online course for non-native English teachers and education professionals interested in developing an understanding of culture and tools for analyzing, understanding and negotiating differences between cultures.





The course titled 'Massive Online Open Course (MOOC)' is provided by World Learning on behalf of the Online Professional English Network (OPEN) Program, sponsored by the US Department of State, an US embassy press release said on Tuesday, reports BSS.





The enrollment is being open at https://www.canvas.net/browse/fhipd/courses/integrating-critical-thinking until August 14.All five modules of coursework must be completed by August 24 next while participants who complete the required activities with a score of 70 percent or higher will receive a digital badge and certificate.





This special "Integrating Critical Thinking Skills into the Exploration of Culture in an EFL Setting" MOOC is one of many initiatives the US Diplomatic Mission in Bangladesh is supporting this year to promote greater cooperation, dialogue, and mutual understanding between Bangladeshis and Americans, said the release.

