None of the accused detained yet

HM Imrana



No one of the accused, who were allegedly involved in the attack on Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA) General Secretary HM Imran, has been arrested yet.







The attack that left Imran and his younger brother severely injured, was led by a Union Parishad (UP) member under Maheshpur Upazila of Jhenaidah. It took place on Saturday following an altercation on the distribution of sacrificial meats for underprivileged families.





Later on Sunday, Imran filed a case with Maheshpur police station of Jhenaidah naming three people, and 6-7 unidentified individuals including a Union Parshad (UP) member, on assault charges.





One day has passed and apparently, no visual progress is seen in that case. Contacted, investigation officer of this case Khan Shariful Islam said, "The accused are now in hiding. We are trying to arrest them since the case is filed. Our sources are set all-around to locate their whereabouts."





The accused who were named in the case are UP member, Azizur Rahman, 57, alias Abdul Aziz, alias Aziz Member, a member of Ward No 2 at Banshbaria UP under Maheshpur Upazila of Jhenaidah district; his son, Sagar Hossain, 22, and Ismail Hossain, 35, of the same union.





Previously, denouncing the brutal attack, student organizations including Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Bangladesh Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, Muktijuddho Mancha, Chhatra League, and Chhatra Dal's DU chapter and several campus-based journalist associations issued separate press releases to express solidarity with DUJA GS Imran.

