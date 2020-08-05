Home Minister wishes early recovery of his Indian counterpart

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah with his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan at a meeting in New Delhi on Aug 7, 2019. -PTI



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has expressed deep concern over the hospitalisation of his Indian counterpart Amit Shah after he tested positive for coronavirus."Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this challenging time," Asaduzzaman said in a message to Shah.







The Home Minister, in his message, voiced Dhaka's appreciation for the support it received from New Delhi in its efforts to manage the pandemic."We are confident that together we would be able to defeat the menace to bring normalcy in our life," he said.





Asaduzzman also praised Amit Shah's efficient management of Covid-19 in India and the government's intervention to contain the situation in the national capital, said the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday.





"Experiencing some symptoms I got myself tested for Covid-19 and have been found positive. I am feeling healthy but on the advice of doctors I am admitting myself to a hospital," tweeted Amit Shah soon after he tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of days back.





He advised those who came into his contact in the past few days to immediately isolate themselves and get tested.Earlier, a female minister in Uttar Pradesh had died of Covid-19.





