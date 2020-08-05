Flood situation in Ganges basin improves further

Low lands in many neighborhoods in Dhaka district have gone under water mainly due to rise in water in different rivers. The photo was taken from Hemayetpur in Savar on Tuesday. -AA



Flood situation has been improving for the last couple of days in the region as water declining continues in many rivers in the Ganges basin for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday.





Local office of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has recorded a continuous falling trend of water at the points of Rajshahi and Talbaria despite rising at Pankha and Hardinge Bridge points afresh in the past 24 hours ending 9 am. Mukhlesur Rahman, Superintending Engineer of BWDB, told BSS.





Water levels of the Ganges River marked rise by two centimeter (CM) at Pankha in Chapainawabganj and one cm at Hardinge points and decreased by five cm at Rajshahi and three cm at Talbaria points while the water level in the Padma River fall by two cm at Goalunda point.





The Ganges River was flowing 173 cm, 180 cm, 96 cm and 80 cm below the danger level at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points respectively while the Padma River was flowing 78 cm above the danger mark at Gualundo point, he added.





Of the total 30 river points, being monitored in Ganges basin regularly, water levels decreased at 19 stations, while went up at eight points and remained stable at three points at 9 am yesterday, creating a furthermore hope of reducing the plight of the flood-affected people in the char (shoal) and other low-lying areas.The rivers were flowing below the danger level at 23 points, while above danger mark at five points on Tuesday morning.





On the other hand, the water level of the Korotoa River and the Jamuna River under the Brahmaputra Basin which flow through Bogura and Sirajganj districts were seen a declining trend again this morning, forecasting improvement of the flood situation in the two districts within the next couple of days.





Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), said the water level in the Korotoa River increased by seven cm at Chak Rahimpur, while declined by two cm at Bogura point.The river was flowing five cm above the danger mark at Chak Rahimpur, while 161 cm below the danger mark at Bogura stations this morning.





The Jamuna River declined by 12 cm each at Sariakandi in Bogura district and at Kazipur in Sirajganj district points and nine cm at Sirajganj point and the river was still flowing 48 cm, 22 cm and 30 cm above the danger mark at Sariakandi, Kazipur and Sirajganj points respectively.He also said the water level in the Gur River decreased by three cm at Shingra point in Natore district and the river was flowing 74 cm above the danger mark.





The Atrai River was flowing 73 cm above the danger level at Baghabari point in Sirajganj district with a three cm fall afresh this morning.Water level in the Mohananda River further went up by two cm at Rohanpur in Chapainawabganj district and the river was flowing 89 cm below the danger mark.





The Atrai River was flowing two cm above the danger mark at Atrai point in Naogaon with a three cm fall afresh while 236 cm below the danger mark with 15 cm fall at Mohadevpur point in Naogaon.





Of the 16 river points both in Ganges and Brahmaputra Basins, monitored in many of the districts under Rajshahi division regularly, water levels decreased at 11 points, went up at four points and remained stable at one point.However, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at nine points, while above danger mark at seven points on Tuesday morning.





Meanwhile, the Department of Health has undertaken all possible measures to prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases among the marooned people in the flood-affected areas amid the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.





Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya told BSS that 658 medical teams are working in 140 flood affected unions under 18 upazilas in the division. Besides, 308 flood shelters were opened for the marooned people in Sirajgonj, Bogura and Naogaon districts.





He added that 64 unions in Sirajganj, 24 in Bogura, 19 in Pabna, 14 in Naogaon and 19 in Natore districts are the worst affected ones.He said they have recorded 1,984 patients suffering from various other flood-related diseases, including 72 diarrheal and eight respiratory tract infections since July 1.







