'Don't get upset, work for change'



Urging his party colleagues not to get frustrated, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said their party leaders and activists must organise people to bring about a change and 'restore' democracy in the country. "





There's no room for frustration. The desired change must come and we've to work hard for bringing that change and restore democracy in the country," he said.





Speaking at a virtual discussion programme, the BNP leader also said BNP, as a political party, has the biggest responsibility to organise and mobilise people. "We need to organise people who are angry at the current awful autocracy and fascism. We'll be able to restore the rights of our people only by organising people."





He called upon BNP leaders and activists to work hard for uniting people and actively participate in a struggle to defeat 'fascism' and 'restore' democracy. BNP arranged the virtual programme in memory of Swechchasebak Dal president Shafiul Bari Babu and party's assistant organising secretary Abdul Awal Khan who died recently.





Fakhrul said their party has long been carrying out a struggle to restore democracy and people's ownership of the country. "Most people support this struggle. They want to bring back their rights, including the right to franchise. But a force has kept them suppressed by usurping power. So, we need to think about how we'll overcome this situation."





He said it is not an easy task to get rid of the current situation and bring back democracy without sacrifices. "We'll have to make many more sacrifices and pay a heavy price to achieve our goal."





BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said their party suffered a big loss through the deaths of two promising young leaders Babu and Awal.Recalling the contributions of Babu and Awal to their parties, he said they both worked dedicatedly to strengthen the party by facing many repressive acts.





Mosharraf urged the party leaders and activists to get ready for making sacrifices for the party and making it stronger further getting inspired by the activities of Babu and Awal.Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal President Shafiul Bari Babu died on July 28 after suffering from lung infections while BNP assistant organising secretary Abdul Awal Khan died of coronavirus on July 28 last.







Leave Your Comments