Flood death toll rises to 145



Flood claimed ten more lives in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 145. A total of 162 upazilas across the country have been affected by flood that set in during the last week of June, and is yet to subside fully, said a bulletin of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.







People in Kurigram, Madaripur, Sirajganj, Tangail, Faridpur and Netrakona were the worst sufferers from the deluge. Among the deceased, 29 died in Jamalpur, 25 in Tangail, 22 in Kurigram, 14 in Lalmonirhat, 13 in Manikganj, 12 in Gaibandha, 11 in Sirajganj, 5 in Netrakona, 3 in Rangpur, two in Nilphamari, Sunamganj, Naogaon, Gopalganj and one in Rajbari, Shariatpur, Munshiganj, according to DGHS.The government has prepared 1567 shelters in flood -affected districts.





Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Tuesday asked the officials concerned to monitor the field activities and supervise it closely after visiting the flood-hit areas as soon as possible to recoup farmers' losses.





Already, the government has formed 14 committees to accelerate the monitoring and cooperating activities including disbursement of fertilizer and seeds. The officials concerned of the ministry will have to work alongside the committee.







Leave Your Comments