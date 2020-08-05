Abahani observes Sheikh Kamal's 71st birth

Sheikh Kamal



Abahani Limited have chalked out various day-long programmes to observe the 71st birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, today, report BSS.







The directors and officials of Abahani Club is scheduled to pay tribute to Shaheed Sheikh Kamal by placing wreaths on his portrait at Dhanmondi Abahani Club premises seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Kamal.The club will also hold a day-long Quran recitation and a virtual discussion, and memories on his illustrate career in the afternoon. A day-long doa-mahfil will be held after Asr prayer there seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of him.





The club in a press release requested all to join the program by maintaining hygiene rules as per the government instruction due to COVID-19 reason.Meanwhile a supporters' forum of Abahani Ltd "Abahani Samorthok Gosthi" have also chalked out various programmes to observe the 71st birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal.





To observe the day, Abahani Samorthok Gosthi will pay tribute by placing wreath at portrait of Abahani club founder Sheikh Kamal and the supporters' forum will hold discussion meeting, milad, day-long doa-mahfil and tree plantation program at the Abahani club premise.





Sheikh Kamal was one of the pioneers of modern football in Bangladesh and also founder-president of Abahani Krira Chakra. He used to play cricket in the first division for Azad Boys Club and Basketball too in the first division for Spurs Club.







He was also a founder-member of Dhaka Theatre and Spondon Shilpa Gousthi, a musical band of folk songs.Different political socio-cultural and sports organizations have also taken up various programmes to observe the birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal in the capital and elsewhere in the country.





