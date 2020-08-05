Booters report for conditioning camp today

Bangladesh national football team during training session. -BFF



Bangladesh footballers, who have been out of football since the mid of March, are all set back to business from August 7 as they will report for conditioning camp today ahead of their forthcoming remaining four matches of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 and Asian Cup qualifiers.





Bangladesh's conditioning camp is scheduled to start at Sahara Resort in Gazipur on August 7. The gym and grounds are being prepared in consultation with the resort authorities. The booters will have to go through COVID-19 test in their respective nearest centers before joining the camp.





The booters will report for camp in phases with a twelve-member first batch - Pappu Hossain, Biswanath Ghosh, Nazmul Islam Russell, MS Babul, Sumon Reza, Faisal Ahmed Fahim, Manik Hossain Mollah, SM Monjur Rahman Manik, Mohammad Abdullah, Yasin Arafat, Biplu Ahmed and Mahbubur Rahman - will report today at Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban at 8.30 am.





The another twelve-member of second batch - Anisur Rahman, Sushanto Tripura, Robiul Hasan, Arifur Rahman, Shahidul Alam, Saad Uddin, Sohel Rana, Mohammad Ibrahim, Rahmat Mia, Riyadul Hasan, Rokib Hossain and Tutul Hossain Badsha will report for camp on Thursday (August 6) while seven more booters - Touhidul Alam Sobuj, Topu Bormon, Mamunul Islam Mamun, Ashraful Islam Rana, Raihan Hasan, Yasin Khan, Nabib Newaj Jibon - will report on Friday.







The remaining five players of the initially called 36-memeber squad, including skipper Jamal Bhuiyan, will join the camp later stage.After joining the camp, the booters will further go through COVID-19 test under the supervision of BFF's medical committee.







After getting the booters' test results in hand, the BFF will divide the players in a small groups which consist with four to five members who will not be allowed to close contact with each others for the next two weeks. The booters will work as group wise at that time and their (booters) fitness will be supervised by head coach Jamie Day from England.





After successfully passing the pre preparatory fourteen days camp, all the thirty six booters will be allowed to do the full fledge six-weeks training together beginning from August 21 under the supervision of head coach Jamie Day, who will be available at that time.





The head coach Jamie Day will trim the 36-member squad to 25-memeber within one month and finally 23-member squad will be announced for the matches.The fixtures of Bangladesh of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022 will be held on October 8 and 13 and on November 12 and 17 and Bangladesh will play against Afghanistan, Qatar, India and Oman respectively on those dates.





