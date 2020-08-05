BCB denies not paying players ICC prize money

Bangladesh cricket team during ICC World Cup 2019. -BCB



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has strongly opposed Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA)'s claims made by FICA regarding handling of franchisee event contracts and payment of players from ICC events.





FICA said in a report that the Bangladesh players have not been paid their share of the prize money from events organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). But BCB dismissed allegations from a players' body that its international cricketers have not been paid all their prize money.





In a press release on Tuesday, BCB said: "The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has noticed some misleading and misinformed claims regarding the handling of franchisee event contracts and payment of players from ICC events in a media release from the Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA).





FICA's media release in relation to its 'Men's Global Employment Report 2020', has listed the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as one of the sanctioned leagues where late payment or non-payment issues persist."





"In this regard, the BCB would like to clearly state that the only unresolved/disputed payment from the BPL concerns four (04) persons- three overseas players and a coach, of one particular team that had participated in the 6th edition of the BPL held in 2018. This is an isolated case in a tournament where more than 170 local and overseas players and support staff were contracted."





In its 'Men's Global Employment Report 2020', FICA also listed the Bangladesh Premier League as one of the events where players have faced payment issues. The first few editions of the BPL, which started in 2012, were marred by irregular payments to players but the BCB subsequently restructured the payment system to address the problems.





"Between January and April 2020, the BCB received complaints from the representative(s) of the players and coach that the franchisee in question had failed to comply with its obligations and did not complete payment. As per the franchisee agreement it was the responsibility of the franchisee to directly pay in full its contracted players and support staff.





Nevertheless, as the regulatory body of the event the BCB had duly inquired the matter and subsequently has initiated legal proceedings against the accused franchisee to realise the pending payment and resolve the issue.It should be noted that the Board has kept constant contact with the concerned individuals and representative(s) who are fully aware of the steps taken by the BCB." BCB said.







"FICA's media release also points towards Bangladesh as one of the full members which supposedly has not paid its players ICC event prize money. This is a total misrepresentation of facts. The BCB has completed prize money payment to players from all previous ICC events including the last, which was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.







It may be mentioned that the BCB has maintained a standard by which players on a number of occasions have received additional incentives from the Board on top of the prize money from ICC events during distribution." BCB concluded.





