Memorable Agartala Inspiration of Bangabandhu, Rabindranath and SD Burman

Brahmanbaria, Cumilla and Agartala are something like the two sides of the same coin. Agartala is a city of rich heritage and it is historically bonded with the independence of Bangladesh. The name Agartala derived from fragrant agar trees. Signs and symbols of different kings are scattered all over Agartala city.





It is a very beautiful, neat and clean city. I visited Agartala two years back with my family at the invitation of Tripura's Governor Tathagata Roy. The Manikkya dynasty ruled Tripura before it became a part of India back in 1947. 186 monarchs of this dynasty governed Tripura for almost two thousand five hundred years.





Tripura ranged from Garo Hills to the Bay of Bengal. Tripura was named Rawshanabad Pargana during the reign of Murshid Kuli Khan. Tripura kings were declared as its landlords.Rawshanabad Pargana consisted of present Bangladesh's Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Cumilla and Feni districts. Cumilla was the king's headquarter. Tripura district was founded in 1790.





Tripura was a part of British India. Udaypur was the capital of Tripura at that time. King Manikkya shifted Tripura's capital to Agartala during the 18th century. Agartala fell at the hands of King Kishore Manikkya during 1838. King Birchandra Manikkya Bahadur Deb Barma reconstituted the administration of Tripura afterwards following the governing system of the British colonial authorities.



The royal palace of Agartala is located on an area of nearly 20 acres. It is at present known as Ujjayanta Palace Museum. King Radha Kishore Manikkya built up this palace during 1901. There are two large ponds on either side of the palace. There are many objects representing Indian archeological and artistic traditions.



The objects in the museum are named in the original language of Tripura. There are descriptions in Bengali and English languages too. Sculptures of different gods and goddesses, terracotta and bronze statues are placed in the galleries of the museum. There are also coins, portraits and ornaments. Calligraphies of ancient ages are also put on display.



The epic of King Manikkya's dynasty is illustrated in the museum in paintings and historical ways. There are also paintings of tribal clans which exhibit the culture of India. Moreover, there are some objects associated with Rabindranath Tagore. Tripura has been culturally affluent since the primitive periods. Rabindranath Tagore was closely affiliated with the royal families of Tripura. The people of Tripura still feel proud of Rabindranath Tagore.



Rabindranath Tagore first visited Tripura in the Bengali year of 1306. History shows that Tagore had very close ties with the royal families of Tripura. Rabindranath Tagore's grandfather Darkanath Tagore was an intimate friend of King Krishna Kishore Manikkya. Tripura was connected with Rabindranath Tagore since the times of King Birchandra Manikkya.



Rabindranath Tagore visited Tripura seven times. Tagore was impressed with the natural beauty of Tripura and his cordial relations with the royal family. Rabindranath Tagore had deep alliance with King Bir Chandra Manikkya, Radha Kishore Manikkya and Bir Bikram Manikkya. Rabindranath Tagore was an adviser to the royal families in terms of education, culture, music and dance.



During those times one of the poetry books of Rabindranath Tagore mitigated the sorrow of a Tripura king whose wife had passed away. This is how the closeness between Rabindranath Tagore and Tripura royal families began. Rabindranath Tagore visited Tripura as a guest of the royal families.



Rabindranath Tagore won the love and allegiance of three kings of Tripura-King Bir Chandra Manikkya from 1869 to 1899, King Radha Kishore Manikkya from 1899 to 1909 and later on Bir Bikram Kishore Deb Barman. The Jayanta Palace and Ujjayanta Palace of Agartala city attracted Rabindranath Tagore.



Another palace named Neer Mahal Palace was established in 1921 which is the only lake palace in India except Udaypur in Rajsthan. Rabindranath Tagore stayed in another royal residence called Tripura Castle which is still open to visitors in exchange of money. One can lie down on the mahogany bed on which Rabindranath Tagore stayed. One can write sitting at the table which was used by Rabindranath Tagore.



Room number 302 is an exception in Tripura Castle. Rabindranath stayed in this place a couple of times. The bed and writing table used by Rabindranath Tagore is still preserved in this room. The furniture items of this room have similarity with European fashion of 19th century.







This room has several small doors and eight small holes. A proclamation is gloriously installed beside the table. Rabindranath Tagore wrote two literary pieces "Mukut" (The Crown) and "Rajarshi" (The Monastic King) which bear evidences of Rabindranath Tagore's legacy with the royal families of Tripura.



Rabindranath Tagore wrote a number of stories and books on Tripura including Prem Marichika (Love Mirage), "Akash Kusum" (Castles in the Air), "Bisarjan" (Sacrifice), "Uchchhas o Sohagi" (Exhilaration and Beloved) etcetera. Bisarjan is regarded as one of the greatest creations of Rabindranath Tagore right after Rakta Korobi (The Red Oleanders).



It surprises us to think why Tagore researches and artistes are keeping these remembrances of the great poet away. Is it because Agartala is not so modern like Kolkata? Rabindranath Tagore wrote, "The rural path of Rangamati overwhelms me. My mind extends its hand to someone who charms me."



Rabindranath Tagore won Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 for his literary work Gitanjali (Song Offerings). At that time King Birendra Kishore Manikkya accorded a reception to Rabindranath Tagore at Umakanta Academy in Agartala city. Birendra Kishore Manikkya bestowed the title "Bharat Bhaskar" on Rabindranath Tagore for his achievement. There are many paintings and photographs featuring Rabindranath Tagore with the monarchs of Tripura which come up alive in our imagination.



Agartala Museum contains a good number of exhibits related to our Liberation War of 1971. Some rare photographs showing Bangladeshi refugees are there snapped by photojournalist Robin Sen Gupta. The sufferings of the refugees are depicted in these photographs. There are also pictures showing the training of freedom fighters, newspaper reports on 1971 and Bangabandhu's 7 March speech which regenerate a patriotic spirit in our minds.



Besides, Agartala Conspiracy Case is another historical event. The Pakistan government of that time filed this case against 35 persons including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1968. The case stated that Bangabandhu and his allies were conspiring with India sitting in Agartala against the territorial integrity of Pakistan.





The people of East Pakistan demonstrated comprehensively against this case. The Ayub Khan government was then compelled to withdraw the Agartala Conspiracy Case in the wake of vehement protests and agitations by the people of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).



Agartala Conspiracy Case was withdrawn on 22 February 1969. At the same time Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other political prisoners were released unconditionally.A huge reception was accorded to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his associates on 23 February 1969 on Racecourse Ground in Dhaka by a countless number of people.





Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was titled "Bangabandhu" by Tofail Ahmed on the same day. Tofail Ahmed was Vice President (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) who is a veteran politician, a Member of Parliament and former Commerce Minister.



Mujib Borsho is going on. A bunch of fawners are speaking high but could not yet establish a permanent sculpture in Agartala though they go to Nepal to build up temples. Whose disgrace is it? I have seen people of Agartala have a profound honour for Bangabandhu which is no less than Rabindranath Tagore.





I am hopeful that the governments of Bangladesh and India will portray the memories of Bangabandhu through generations. Bangabandhu liberated us while Rabindranath Tagore wrote our national anthem. An attachment combining both these icons can be constituted in this way.Sachin Dev Burman is an immortal, legendary and timeless music maestro, singer, composer of Hindi and Bengali songs in the 20th century. He was born in Cumilla with semblance to the royal dynasties of Agartala. He is well-known as SD Burman. He is familiar to his listeners for his nasal voice. His songs still have the same appeal to music lovers though nearly one hundred years have passed.Sachin Dev Burman is successful as a lyricist too. He played the role of music director in many films. His son Rahul Dev Burman was another famous music director and composer. Sachin Dev Burman's wife Meera Dev Burman gained fame as a music composer too. The following nice song by Sachin Dev Burman touches everyone's heart. "Who goes rowing across the river Please tell my brother to come And take me home."My three days trip to Tripura will remain ever beaming in my memory. I am grateful to Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy for his hospitality. I call him "Dada". I proposed him that it would signify the fact that the cultural source of both Bengals is the same if Agartala Airport is renamed after Sachin Dev Burman. Tathagata Roy agreed with me. Tathagata Roy is now Governor of Meghalaya. I don't know whether my proposal would be implemented or not.The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.