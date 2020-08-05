Jammu & Kashmir: A year of development

This picture shows girls in Jammu & Kashmir going to school.





A year since the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu & Kashmir is experiencing economic growth and participatory development. Nestled in the pristine valley of Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir is a bustling garment-manufacturing unit churning out thousands of face masks every day.





The unit is owned by a young man, Zahoor Ahmad. Mr. Ahmad is a beneficiary of Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program (PMEGP), one of the programs launched in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370, a year ago.





Under this scheme, many young individuals like Zahoor Ahmad have been able borrow loans, setup factories and even generate employment for others. As analysts look back upon the year, it is clear that this economic vibrancy, deepening of democratic principles and focused development has been its hallmark.





J&K’s youth have been the beneficiary of a renewed attention given to education, employment and entrepreneurship in the last year. 5 lakh students have availed education scholarship schemes and 50 new educational institutions, 7 new medical colleges, 5 new nursing colleges and one cancer institute have revamped J&K’s education sector. 2 new All India Institute of Medical Sciences allotted for J&K has given a fillip to medical education.







This energy in the education sector flows from the extension of the ‘Right to Education’ provided under article 21A of the Indian constitution to J&K. This is a natural consequence of the abrogation of article 370. Today, every child born in J&K enjoys the same fundamental right to education as children in the other states of India.





Boosting employability and entrepreneurship opportunities of the youth are 2 new IT parks in J&K. Moreover INR 1.2 crore sanctioned to 12 promising start-ups under the start-up policy is helping them break ground in innovation. These along with the 2 centers for invention, innovation, incubation and training (CIIIT) are channeling the energy of the youth to productive enterprises.





India already has an ecosystem of start-ups, venture capitalists, etc that have spear-headed the growth of the IT industry. It will not be long before Srinagar joins the rank of cities like Bengaluru to define and co-create future technology.





The Indian constitution from which the fundamental rights of all its citizens flow has over the years, enacted many legislation promoting social, economic and political rights of women, children and the disadvantaged. But due to the anomaly created by article 370, the citizens in J&K could not fully enjoy these rights.







With the abrogation of the article, positive legislation such as Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act 2015; Right to Free and compulsory education Act 2009; Protection of women from domestic violence act 2005; Right to Information Act, 2005; etc have become applicable in J&K. This has brought much-needed legal support to its citizens.





An immediate result has been the enthusiastic participation of the population in the exercise of democracy. In the first-ever Block Development council elections held in October 2019, 98% of the voters turned out to elect their representatives.





In an another first, women came to the forefront by taking advantage of reservation requirements. Following these elections, the government launched the ‘Back to Village’ program. Government officers reached out to every panchayat and had discussions on grassroots issues and development needs. The success of the scheme is visible in the fact that over 7000 development works have been completed already.







Through road-shows and investment promotion events, government of J&K has brought attention to the immense scope that exists for private industrial investment. 168 MOUs worth over INR 13600 Crore were inked over the year. The cities of Jammu and Srinagar are set to be transformed into modern, sustainable smart cities.







A light rail transit system, sustainable housing and township policies are part of this drive to develop the smart cities. While the cities are becoming engines of growth, the villages are undergoing a quiet transformation.







For the first time in 70 years, electricity and clean-water connections has reached over 3 lakh households in remote regions. Connectivity to the national market through e-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) is helping farmers bring their apples and saffron to dining tables across the country.





Even before Covid19 arrived, J&K’s health sector was on a drive to provide health coverage to its citizens. Ayushman Bharat (India’s national health coverage scheme) launched in J&K saw overwhelming response with 10 lakh cards issued in the first 90 days.





J&K has also since, responded with focused attention to Covid19. With around 44,744 tests conducted per million, the union territory is one of the top-performers in India. With 17 dedicated Covid19 hospitals, 20,000 ICUs and over 60,000 new beds, J&K has been tackling Covid19 ably.





The one year since the abrogation of article 370 has opened up new opportunities for the people of J&K. Economically, it has connected them to the vast domestic and international markets and it has brought in investments to boost manufacturing and industries.







Better education and employment opportunities are helping the youth realize their full potential and become drivers of J&K’s growth story. This aspirational dynamic of J&K is strengthened by the application of affirmative and positive legislation.







Participatory democracy is bringing development to local communities. Gone are the days where inimical inspirers of terror would try to wean away the youth to destructive acts of violence. J&K and its people are today, well on their way to development and prosperity.



The writer is a Copy Editor of The Asian Age.





