Post abrogation of Article 370 one year back

Ashfaq Mehmood Choudhary, a 17-year-old boy from Chattyear of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, has developed a file-sharing app 'Dodo Drop' which would enable users to share audios, videos, images, and texts between two devices without Internet access. While speaking to ANI, Ashfaq Mehmood said that the 'Dodo Drop' application is an alternative to the Chinese 'SHAREit' app. "





The Indian government has banned several Chinese apps due to data breaching, and among those apps was SHAREit which was used for sharing files. Users faced a lot of problems due to the ban, and so I decided to make this file-sharing app. With 'Dodo Drop', users can share audios, videos, images, and even texts," he said.





Ashfaq said that it took him four weeks to develop the application, and it was launched on August 1 this year. The 'Dodo Drop' application has a transfer rate of up to 480 mbps, which is faster than the SHAREit app and is "quite easy" to use. "Users can transfer data comprising photos, videos, audios, apps, texts, etc. between two devices with no Internet access. The transfers are fully encrypted and secure," he added.





"Our Prime Minister has always asserted the need for decreasing the dependency on foreign products and apps and to focus on the development of India-based apps. I tried to be part of the initiative of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' by developing an India-based file-sharing app. I want to develop global-standard apps for India," he added."We support and cooperate with him. He generates his own income by working on some projects and utilises it. We will continue to support him," said Parvez Ahmed Choudhary, Ashfaq's father.





In July, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) banned 47 apps, which were variants and cloned copies of the 59 apps banned earlier in June. These banned clones included SHAREit Lite, Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite, and VFY Lite.





The 59 apps had been banned by the Centre in June in view of the information available that they were engaged in activities which were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence" of the country. Almost all the apps banned had some preferential Chinese interest and the majority had parent Chinese companies.





The ban came amid border tensions with China in the Eastern Ladakh region.





While some people are distributing necessary food items to the needy amid Covid-19 lockdown, Irfana Zargar is busy distributing free of cost sanitary kits to women and young girls in Srinagar and nearby villages in Kashmir valley.Due to the coronavirus lockdown, women in Kashmir were facing problems in getting their hands on sanitary napkins due to their free movement and closure of markets.





Under an initiative called ''Eva Safety Kit'', Irfana Zargar decided to do something for women and she dedicated the initiative to her late and beloved father, Ghulam Hassan Zargar. She has distributed menstrual kits in around 15 washrooms around Srinagar which are available at free of cost.





"I started this concept in the washrooms first, when it came to my mind, I wanted to cover 15 washrooms in Srinagar city and later go to villages" said Irfana. "If my sisters and brothers are with me then by the grace of God I will take this initiative forward and I want to take this mission to villages after the lockdown gets lifted, I will start this initiative again in the washrooms" she added.





Ms Irfana has invested half her salary in purchasing menstrual products and has distributed it all to unprivileged girls.

Irfana Zargar's kit contains all the essentials that are required for maintaining healthy menstrual practices like sanitary napkins, antispasmodics and hand wash. She further said women are the building blocks of the society, therefore it's important to take care of their health if we want our society to progress.





Locals are also lauding the initiative and supporting her.Srinagar resident Maryam Jain said "She is doing a good job because during the lockdown we could not go outside, so we use to contact here and she helped us. It is a good deed".





People like Ms Zargar help in bringing a positive change in the society and they also make people's lives easier and healthier.It is estimated that around 120 million menstruating adolescents in India experience menstrual dysfunctions that affect their normal daily chores.







But only 36 per cent of its 355 million menstruating females use napkins. Joint study reveals contrasting picture of lifestyle in India’s Kashmir & PoK A recent study about the quality of life in Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) has found that four out of five people in both the Ladakh and Jammu regions, and nearly seven in every ten in Kashmir stated they were happy with their lives, while every second person in POK said otherwise.







The study was conducted jointly by Professor Dheeraj Sharma, director of the Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak and Professor Farah Arif, of the Lahore University of Management Sciences, Pakistan.





As part of their research, they surveyed a random sample of 1,425 individuals across Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and Gilgit-Baltistan under Pakistani administration, and Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir in India.

With both countries having predominantly young populations, the survey focused largely on those in their twenties and thirties.





Participants were asked about how satisfied they were with their lives, and whether they believed they were better off than their parent’s generation. In addition, the study aimed to assess whether the respondents were happy in their homeland, or intended to leave for better pastures in the future.The respondents were also questioned to understand their attitude to their government, and whether their expectations in terms of education, infrastructure and healthcare were met.





The study found that a whopping four out of five people in both the Ladakh and Jammu regions, and nearly seven in every ten in Kashmir stated they were happy with their lives, and believed life was better than it had been in their parents’ generation.





Nearly three in four people were pleased with the governance of their region, particularly the educational institutions, healthcare facilities, infrastructure development and employment opportunities available to them. Barely one-fourth in the first two locations, and one-third in the third location claimed to have any intention of possibly leaving their homeland for other locations.





On the other hand, every second person in POK, and four out of every five persons in Gilgit Baltistan reported that they were not satisfied with their lives. Almost the same number stated that life had been better in their parents’ generation, and had deteriorated since. More than half the people in POK were not happy with their government.





In Gilgit-Baltistan, this was even higher – seven in every ten were unhappy with their government here. These respondents had the negative answer regarding their satisfaction with the education, healthcare, employment and infrastructure in their regions.





Perhaps not surprisingly, over half the people unhesitatingly stated that they intended to move out of their homeland, in search of a better life for themselves and their children. There is a scarcity of employment opportunities and worsening living conditions compared to the previous generation.





The writer is a Senior Correspondent of The Asian Age.

