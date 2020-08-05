Perry unaware of Bloom's sex ban



Singer Katy Perry had no idea that her boyfriend, actor Orlando Bloom, was in the middle of a sex ban when they first met. Bloom previously admitted that he was six months into self-imposed abstinence when he started dating Perry in 2016.





In an interview to Sunday Times Style magazine, Perry said that she didn't realize he was staying away from intimacy, reports femalefirst.co.uk."I had no idea that was the case. I met him in 2016, we were both on a different journey," she said.The couple got engaged last year and are expecting a baby.







They are "bound" by their mutual desire to be "more spiritually evolved"."He's very sensitive. Very emotionally evolved. He gets up at 7 am and chants for an hour. One of the things that bind us is our desire to be more spiritually evolved.







And our desire to investigate that realm. One of our main love languages is spiritual evolution. We love mysticism, conspiracies, aliens, all that stuff. We love an adventure of the mind. That's definitely something we are bound by," she said.Bloom previously admitted he thought the sex-ban wasn't "healthy" but it helped him relate to women better.







