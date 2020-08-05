Koel Mallick recovers from coronavirus



Popular actress Koel Mallick has recovered from Covid-19. The actress tweeted on Sunday that she and her family members have recovered from coronavirus, reports Times of India.







The 'Paglu' actress wrote on her twitter wall that she, "can't express our gratitude in words for all the love, concern, care & prayers that came our way through out this time! We all have completely recovered & tested negative for Covid 19." On July 10, the actress and her family tested Covid- 19 positive and were in self-quarantine.





