12th IIUSFF to kicks off Monday



The 12th edition of International Inter University Short Film Festival (IIUSFF) has started from Monday. The ten-day long online film festival is organized by Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), reports BSS.





This year, due to covid-19 pandemic crisis, IIUSFF decided to screen the movies online. The film festival is free. Viewers can just click on the official website of DUFS or IIUSFF's official YouTube channel to watch the films as well as participate in the discussion.





This year, out of 2583 submissions from 106 countries, 200 officially selected short films will be screened from August 3-12. Each day would feature 20 films that would be available on YouTube for 24 hours.





Among the officially selected films, 38 animation, 16 documentaries, 12 one-minute shorts and 23 short films on refugees will be screened. Episodes of 'IIUSFF Talk' will also take place virtually.A closing ceremony, declaring the award winners, will be arranged on August 12. And with that, the 12th IIUSFF will conclude.





IIUSFF started its journey back in 2007 with the motto 'Take your camera, frame your dream.' The goal of IIUSFF has been to provide a platform for university-going students to materialize their cinematic vision, and to celebrate the growing arena of independent filmmakers from all over the world. This year, with the 12th edition of IIUSFF, this remarkable journey has reached a new height with a submission of a total of 2583 short films from 106 countries.

