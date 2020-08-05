US offers free online course for education professionals





The US Embassy in Dhaka has announced a free Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) for non-native English teachers and education professionals interested in developing an understanding of culture and tools for analysing, understanding and negotiating differences among cultures.

This course is provided by World Learning on behalf of the Online Professional English Network (OPEN) Programme, sponsored by the US Department of State.

It is a self-paced MOOC as participants study independently without facilitation from an instructor.

Enrollment is currently open at https://www.canvas.net/browse/fhi-pd/courses/integrating-critical-thinking.

Participants can enroll in this course until August 14, said the US Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.

This “Integrating Critical Thinking Skills into the Exploration of Culture in an EFL Setting” MOOC is designed for non-native English-speaking teachers of English and education professionals interested in professional development opportunities.

The exploration of culture in an English as a Foreign Language (EFL) setting requires helping students engage in authentic situations to develop the ability to navigate across a variety of cultures.

This course will help participants explore what critical thinking is and how it aids in developing intercultural competence, said the Embassy.

Participants work through numerous examples of related activities and lesson plan elements, as well as ways of evaluating students' progress in these areas.

All five modules of coursework must be completed by August 24, 2020.

Participants who complete the required activities with a score of 70 percent or higher will receive a digital badge and certificate.

At the end of the course, participants will be able to demonstrate an understanding of culture, intercultural competence and what it means to be a “cultural being.”

