Working to ensure country’s welfare through better services: IGP





Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed on Tuesday urged the members of Bangladesh Police to ensure the country’s welfare by providing people with better services.





“People have to be respected and provided with better services. We’re working to bring about a positive change in the force to ensure the overall betterment of the country by providing people with better services,” Dr Benazir said.





He was addressing a briefing programme with all the unit heads and officers of the force through videoconferencing, organized to review the quality of police services during Eid celebration.





Dr Benazir thanked all the police personnel for showing professionalism in ensuring the safe and uninterrupted celebration of Eid-ul-Azha and directed them to take additional steps to make the future Eid rushes safer.





The IGP directed the members of the force concerned to assess whether the toll-tickets can be sold in advance to reduce traffic congestions at Bangabandhu Bridge.





Regarding the pandemic, the police chief said the coronavirus infection and death rate among the police personnel have come down significantly. No member of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police was diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday.





Dr Benazir directed the police personnel to continue their duties in accordance with the Pandemic Policing Policy abiding by proper hygiene rules.

Leave Your Comments