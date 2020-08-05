Coronavirus: Bangladesh sees 33 deaths in 24 hours





Bangladesh recorded 33 new deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the tally to 3,267.





“We’ve identified 2,654 new cases in the last 24 hours after testing 11,160 samples,” Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), told a regular online briefing.





So far, 12,12,416 samples have been tested.





During this period, 1,890 patients recovered. So far, 1, 41,750 patients have recovered from Covid-19.





Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





Global death toll 700,000





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic in March.





The global Covid-19 deaths surpassed 700,000 on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The confirmed cases were at 18,540,119 in the morning.





The US has the highest number of cases (4,771,080) and deaths (156,801).





WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has predicted that the effects of coronavirus will be felt for decades to come and urged everyone to learn to live the virus.





On Monday, he said a number of vaccines are now in phase 3 clinical trials but noted that there is no silver bullet at the moment, and there might never be.





“The message to people and governments is clear: do it all,” he stated, “and when it’s under control, keep going!”









