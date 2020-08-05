21 Bangladesh Navy members injured in Beirut blast





Twenty-one members of Bangladesh Navy were injured in the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday.





The Navy personnel were on duty under the Maritime Task Force (MTF) deployed as part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission.





The condition of Harun-Or-Rashid (senior warrant officer) has been described as critical and he was undergoing treatment at American University of Beirut Medical Centre, said a press release of ISPR on Wednesday.





The other victims were taken to Hamoud Hospital after they were given first aid under the supervision of United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL).





All the victims are the crew members of Bangladesh Navy's ship 'Bijoy’.





The authorities concerned are now assessing the losses caused by the explosion and Head of Mission and Force Commander and Maritime Taskfoce Commander of UNIFIL are supervising it closely.





Major General Jahangir Al Mustahidur Rahman, Bangladesh Ambassador in Lebanon visited the BN ‘Bijoy’ and provided all-out support to ensure treatment of the victims.





The warship of Bangladesh Navy has been participating in United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Lebanon since 2010.





Bangladesh Navy had 110 members deployed in the UN peacekeeping mission in Beirut BANCON-8 in 2018. Now they are serving as BANCON-10 Contingent from July 8, 2019.





At least 100 people were killed and several thousand injured in Tuesday's massive explosion, officials said on Wednesday.





An official with the Lebanese Red Cross said at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 were wounded.





The official, George Kettaneh, said the toll could rise further, reports AP.

