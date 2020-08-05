Offer easy loans to create entrepreneurs: Razzaque to banks









Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque on Wednesday urged banks to come forward with easy loans to help create entrepreneurs in both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors.





The minister came up with the call at the inauguration programme of the 958th branch of Agrani Bank in Dhanbari upazila of Tangail from his official residence.





He said the importance of agriculture in the country’s economy is immense. The overall development of the country and sustainable poverty alleviation will be possible through development of agriculture.





“And to do this, we need to create entrepreneurs in both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors and cooperate with them in the development of rural economy,” said the minister.





He said there are many opportunities to create small entrepreneurs at the local level in agricultural processing, manufacturing and repairing of retail agricultural machinery in the country. For this, banks need to come forward with the attitude of creating entrepreneurs in these sectors.





Entrepreneurs need to give loans on easy terms, said Razzaque.

