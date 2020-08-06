Worldwide waffling





In a gesture of reconciliation, two prominent Muslims who lived through deadly riots following the razing of a mosque in northern India in 1992 plan to attend the foundation-laying ceremony for a Hindu temple on Wednesday (Aug 5) on the same site, they said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Hindu-nationalist party has been leading the demand for a temple there dedicated to the god-king Ram, is expected to be the chief guest at the event in Ayodhya town.









In making an end run around Congress to appoint Anthony J. Tata, a retired brigadier general with a history of Islamophobic and other inflammatory views, to a top Defense Department post, President Trump has once again put the military exactly where it does not want to be: in the middle of a political battle that could hurt bipartisan support for the Pentagon.







Mr. Tata, who had been nominated to the No. 3 job at the Pentagon, was unlikely to win Senate approval because of past incendiary comments, according to congressional staff members from both sides of the aisle.





At a time when vulnerable Republican senators are grappling with how to deal with the movement to end systemic racism that has rolled across the country, Mr. Tata's nomination to the top policy post was widely seen as a step too far. Senator James M. Inhofe, Republican of Oklahoma, canceled Mr. Tata's confirmation hearing last Thursday just 30 minutes before it was set to begin.









Spain's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas announced his retirement on Tuesday (Aug 4), after being sidelined for more than a year with a heart problem. Casillas, 39, also won the European Championship twice with his country in a trophy-laden career which included more than 700 games for Real Madrid. "





Today is both one of the most important and most difficult days of my sporting life, the time to say goodbye has arrived," he said on Twitter.









The headlines in the mainstream media on Kashmir in the past year have almost entirely centred on an internet ban, and then the missing 4G connectivity.





For the narrative-setters, the other stuff happening in Kashmir in the past 12 months has been way out of their comfort zone to report. In fact, a nightmare is unfolding for those who made their careers making Jammu and Kashmir burn.







The Union Territory is heading towards normal life with the stride of a patient miraculously cured of a chronic disease. This is despite the undesirable internet bandwidth restrictions in view of severe terror threat from across the border.







The scrapping of Article 370 last year on 5 August caught Pakistan completely off-guard. It felt humiliated, but a direct path of revenge was virtually shut after India's unpredictable and fierce military responses to the Uri and Pulwama attacks. So, Pakistan woke up late to start an international diplomatic offensive, which failed with even its big brother China and Arab nations refusing to join.







