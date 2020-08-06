'A lot to learn from Sheikh Kamal's life'

DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh paid rich tributes to Shaheed Sheikh Kamal on Wednesday. -AA



Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday urged the young people to learn from the life of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and an exceptionally talented young man. "





The young generation should focus on taking lessons from his life on how to take the country forward and work to that end," he said while placing a wreath at the grave of Sheikh Kamal, marking his 71st Birth Anniversary, reports UNB.







"Sheikh Kamal was a unique man and was involved in sports, cultural arena, debate competition and political arena. He had outstanding organisational skills and participated in the Liberation War," said Taposh.







The mayor also prayed for the salvation of the departed soul of those killed on August 15. On August 15, 1975, Bangabandhu along with most of his family members was assassinated brutally at road 32 in Dhanmondi.







Eighteen members of his family including Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, three sons -- Captain Sheikh Kamal, Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal and 10-year-old Sheikh Russel, two daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, brother Sheikh Naser, peasant leader Abdur Rab Serniabat, youth leader Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni and his wife Arzu Moni, Baby Serniabat, were, among others, killed on that fateful night.







