RAOWA seeks quick trial of Sinha killers

Members of Retired Armed Forces Officers Welfare Association (RAOWA) held a press conference on Wednesday seeking speedy trial of the killers of Major (Retd) Sinha Md. Rashed Khan. -Collected



Members of Retired Armed Forces Officers Welfare Association (RAOWA) have urged the authorities concerned to complete the prosecution of the murderers of Major (Retd) Sinha Md. Rashed Khan and punish them in an exemplary way through speedy trial within next three months.





RAOWA held a press conference at its premises in Mohakhali on Wednesday afternoon. RAOWA Chairman Major (Retd) Khandaker Nurul Afsar presided over the program, reports TV channel News24.





Khandaker Nurul Afsar said that everyone involved in the murder of Sinha Md. Rashed Khan should be immediately arrested. He further said that the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cox's Bazar should be withdrawn without delay. Speakers at the press conference stated that urgent steps should be taken to prevent tricks to divert the occurrence to a different direction.







They also said that the two "imaginary" and "false" cases against the only eye witness Sifat should be revoked. RAOWA members said that the safety of Sifat and all other witnesses must be ensured.







Moreover, they called upon the government to ensure the safety of all retired military officials by launching a separate ministry. RAOWA members expressed hope that the Prime Minister, who is head of the government and also Defence Minister, would ensure fair trial and justice.





There should be no pressure on the witnesses or their relatives, RAOWA members emphasized. They added that the charge sheet of this case should be prepared and submitted without consuming time.





RAOWA members cautioned that political gambits should not be allowed to get mixed up with this case. Khandaker Nurul Afsar warned that they would agitate on the streets if their demands are not met.







