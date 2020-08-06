AL, its front organizations pay tributes to Sheikh Kamal

Awami League (AL) and its front organizations paid glowing homage to Shaheed Sheikh Kamal on Wednesday. -AA



Awami League (AL) and its front organizations on Wednesday paid glowing homage to Shaheed Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by placing wreaths at his portrait and graveyard here marking his 71st birth anniversary. AL leaders and activists paid tributes to Sheikh Kamal by laying wreaths at his portrait at Abahani Limited Krira complex in city's Dhanmondi area, reports BSS.





AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, AL Presidium Member Begum Matia Chowdhury, Information Minister and AL Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, AL Presidium Members Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmad Hossen, BM Mozammel Haq and Mirza Azam, Cultural Affairs Secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil,





Publicity Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossen, Central committee member Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Deputy Office secretary Sayem Khan, among others, were present.





AL leaders and activists also paid homage to Sheikh Kamal by placing wreaths at his Banani graveyard around 9:30am.In addition, the recitation from the holy Quran was arranged and milad and doa mahfil were held seeking eternal peace of his departed soul at that time.





Later, AL's Dhaka North and South city units, Awami Jubo League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, Awami Swechchhasebak League, Jubo Mohila League, Krishak League, Mohila Awami League, and Jatiya Sramik League paid tribute to Sheikh Kamal by laying wreaths at his graveyard.







Apart from this, Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League and Chhatra League's Dhaka North and South city units, Dhaka district Mohila Awami League, Directors of the Abahani Krira Complex, Abahani supporters and officials and players of Abahani also paid homage to Sheikh Kamal by placing wreaths separately at his grave and portrait.Born at Tungipara village under the then Gopalganj subdivision on August 5 in 1949, Sheikh Kamal embraced martyrdom on August 15, 1975 at the age of 26.





