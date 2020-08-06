More problems for Pakistan





Volumes have been written on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) cracking a whip on Pakistan last February asking the terror infested country to rein in Pakistan from the menace of money laundering for fomenting terror as well as to arrest the trend of terror financing .







These restrictions were to be complied by June this year. However, due to Covid-19, FATF has deferred the deadline giving some respite to Pakistan to adhere to the instructions. In the meantime, Pakistan is believed to have complied only 14 out of 27 points of action to be met.





Meanwhile, pursuing the FATF diktat to ward off pressure from international quarters to contain terror, the Pakistan Parliament passed two bills on July 30 termed as Anti Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the U.N. (Security Council) Amendment.





Reacting to the development, noted daily Dawn published from Karachi in its editorial of August 1, has openly questioned the manner in which the laws were passed describing the move as a matter of concern.The bold editorial has dared the government alleging that the bills and amendments to them supported by a Senate panel were discussed in a 'behind the scenes 'meeting by the government, the PML-N and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).







Subsequently, the National Assembly, according to Dawn editorial, promptly rubber stamped what was placed before it- its usual response to FATF related bills. This is jarring. The legislation pertains to national security and the people's responsibilities would be expected to have robust opinions on it.





The proposed law would have allowed any citizen to be detained for upto 180 days on instructions by committees manned by intelligence agency (meaning very specifically the ISI) personnel. Fortunately, the opposition shot it down. It's clear that intelligence agencies are calling the shots and their footprints are everywhere.





It is also alarming and highly unethical for the government to have attempted to sneak into a draconian 'economic terrorism' bill under the umbrella of the FATF related legislation. In light of these, there doesn't seem to be any concerted road map to address the FATF concerns.





In another Pakistan related development, Pakistan's staunchest ally, after China, Turkey showed further signs of strengthening its bonhomie. On the occasion of Eid ul Azha, on the pretext of exchanging festive greetings, Turkish President, Recep Toyyip Erdogan phoned Alvi, his Pakistani counterpart spoke more about Islamic unity and support to Kashmir than on tackling Covid threats or combating terror.





It's clear that Pakistan is getting over zealous in flirting with the Kashmir issue. Erdogan also seems to be paranoid with Kashmir as if he has exhausted all other relevant international issues to be discussed with world leaders. This is bizarre and is nothing except demonstratively reinforcing ties on the basis of shared tenets of religious fundamentalism.







This is also borne by the fact that that during the August 1 telephonic chat between the two countries, the Pakistani President welcomed the Turkish decision to open the mosque for prayers which was till recently Hagia Sofia the most renowned world monument. Not only this, the Pakistani President disclosed rather rejoicingly, being euphoric, that millions in Pakistan watched on TV devotees praying in the newly converted mosque in Istanbul. Turkish interest in Kashmir looks extraordinary.







One wonders if Pakistan displays some interest in the current Libyan crisis tiring the Turkish line! Anything seems possible due to religious affinity between growing Turko- Pak relations are any indication. This nexus needs to be put under the scanner for multiple security and geo political reasons, which could seriously be detriment to peace and tranquil in South Asia.



The writer is a security analyst and columnist on topical issues. The views expressed are personal .





