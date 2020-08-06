The legacy of Bangabandhu's secular political ideals - I





To say that Bangabandhu held secular political views is to state the obvious, given the wide currency the word 'secular' has gained in recent times. But placed in the context of the time of his political grooming, that is the period spanning around the 50's, when religion informed nearly every aspect of life in the subcontinent, distancing oneself from religious calling could be generally perceived as heresy.







Against such a background, if one examined Bangabandhu's growth into a politician one would become increasingly aware that Bangabandhu had a marked aversion towards religious segregation. As such he steered clear of anything that had a distinct religious bias and set the course of politics on a new path free from religious narrowness.







But one would be mistaken to think that Bangabandhu espoused total absence of religion. Rather, he had a different angle of view that defined his perception of secularism. He was avowedly against giving any preferential treatment to a particular religion and promoting religion at national level. But regarding practicing religion in private life Bangabandhu had no reservation as such.







This stand was an indicator of a clear departure from conventional politics which was mainly divided on religious lines. Neither the leftists nor the right wingers saw eye to eye with his stance. The reason for the grudge of the right wingers was transparent as Bangabandhu slowly but gradually drifted towards secularism.







But the leftists led by comrade Moni Singh, Professor Muzaffor Ahmed etc. viewed Bangabandhu's secularism as 'islamization' in disguise.Nothing could be farther from this view. The fabric on which Bangabandhu's political philosophy was erected was essentially secular.





Though Bangabandhu had his political orientation as an activist of the Muslim League - he belonged to the progressive section of the party led by Abul Hashim- about the creation of the Pakistan state he was motivated by a conviction that was far from the religious: 'The demand for Pakistan is not marked by any reaction against the Hindus.







Rather it aims at cementing unity between the Hindus and the Muslims, so that the two brothers can live peacefully'. The same spirit was exhibited by Bangabandhu during the great Calcutta killing in 1946 when he did his best to save as many lives as he could on both sides of the Hindu-Muslim divide.





In his The Unfinished Memoirs Bangabandhu has given a piece of his mind about the riot: "We managed to save some of the Hindu families living around Baker Hostel … … that people could treat each other in this way was too frightening a thought". When a similar mindless tragedy was repeated in 1964 involving the Hindus and Muslims in a riot, Bangabandhu put up a formidable resistance against it as the convener of the anti-riot committee.







At any rate, even his enemies could not point a finger at Banangabandhu about his nursing any communal sentiment.With time Bangabandhu's secular views became more pronounced. He correctly realized that the Bengalis needed to return to their secular traditions.





Even in the face of opposition from his own party men like Khondoker Moshtak, Bangabandhu decided uncompromisingly to do away with the word 'Muslim' from his party's name Awami Muslim League. It had struck him that the word was distinctly divisive and he decided to deliver the message that the days of communal politics had been over. The step was clearly radical but Bangabandhu handled the issue ably.





The Bengalees' love for their language is a clear proof of their secular mindset. "Language is essentially secular. The language movement was essentially a secular campaign as it represented a rejection of nationalism based on religion".







Bangabandhu had the farsightedness to suspect that a minefield was being laid on purpose by Jinnah's singling out Urdu as the only state language of Pakistan. Another sinister design laid out by Fazl-e-Karim, the provincial Education Secretary, was his pleading for the adoption of Arabic script of Bangla under the pretext that unity of script would help preserve the facade of linguistic unity.







Moreover the Pakistanis tried to spread the idea that Urdu was a sacred language as it was written in Arabic script. As a student of Dhaka University, Bangabandhu saw through the trick. He rose to the occasion and rejected both proposals out of hand. He mobilized public opinion against forcing Urdu on the Bengalis which culminated in the language movement.







Had Urdu been allowed to monopolize, it would, in all probability, have replaced both Bangla and English at all levels of education, administration, judiciary, Parliament and the media. Thus wide circulation of Urdu and the concomitant suppression of Bangla would have imposed on Bangla a kind of quarantine reducing it to a local dialect fit to be used only by the lower class Bengalis in their domestic sphere.





Controversy over Tagore was a deliberate interference with Bengali culture. Tagore had become in the eyes of East Pakistan's educated youth the exclusive symbol of Bengali culture. His writings, including songs, did appeal equally to all Bengalis alike irrespective of their religion. The Pakistan government wished to cut them off from this magnificent literary inheritance because of its hatred for the Hindus.







Ayub Khan's minister for information Khwaja Nazimuddin, would 'decree a ban on Tagore's songs as a measure of protecting Pakistan's Muslim Bengalis from what it considered the contaminating influence of Hindu culture as represented by the poet'.





By banning Tagore song, the government, in effect, fanned the Bengalees' passion for it. Bangabandhu's reverence for Tagore was unwavering. A firebrand leader, bangabandhu made loud protests: "We refuse to obey the order of this government.







We will continue to read Tagore and listen to his songs, no matter what it comes to'. Bangabandhu asserted that as Bengalees we read Mirja Galib, Socrates, Shakespeare, Aristotle, Dante, Lenin, Mao Zedong etc. to draw inspiration from their writings. Rabindranath is a Bengali poet and he earned his reputation by writing poetry in Bangla. Therefore, to give up Tagore was to disown Bengali culture.







Bangabandhu was always wary of any move by the Pakistanis that would muzzle Bengali culture. By voicing an emphatic no to the Pakistan government's stiff-necked decision, Bangabandhu poignantly got the message across that bond of culture was way more valuable to him than the bond of religion.







Bangabandhu evinced his adulation for the great poet once again by selecting Tagore's lyric 'Amar sonar Bangla' to be sung as the national anthem of Bangladesh. To be more accurate, he had envisioned an independent Bangla much before independence loomed as a possibility, in preparation for which he set the trend of singing or playing the song to open party meetings and functions and adopted the slogan 'joy Bangla'.





Why, then, had this song an abiding appeal for him? An inquiry into this question would probably reveal the canvas of Bangabandhu's mind filled with the images of a land that has, with the love of a doting mother, nurtured all its living beings since time immemorial.







This song appears to fit into Bangabandhu's notion of a nation roofed by the same sky, fed by the same corn, watered by the same rivers, warmed and cooled by the same climate, and not affected by artificially created division and discrimination of any kind. The song has manifestly a unifying tone about it, lending itself to bridging the gulf with an undercurrent of ill-feeling that had separated the Hindus and Muslims for decades.







Pahela Baishak is indisputably the most secular event in the life of the Bangalees. But those allied with religious politics undermine it which, they believe, promotes a culture that is far from the Islamic. Deeply imbued with the spirit of Bangalee culture, Bangabandhu did his best to glorify it and establish it as an indispensable part of Bangalee life.







In 1975, marking the Bengali New Year, Bangabandhu sent greetings cards designed by Shilpacharya Joynul Abedin to world leaders. They returned the greetings by wishing the people of Bangaladesh a happy and prosperous life.





The word 'Bangla' was an antithesis of 'Pak' to those who dreamt of freeing Bengal from the yoke of Pakistan. 'Bangladesh' as a name of this soil was first coined by Bangabandgu even when we had been still part of East Pakistan.







On 5 December 1969, in a discussion meeting to observe the death anniversary of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy Bangabandhu announced that henceforth East Pakistan would be called Bangladesh. He added, "There was a time when efforts were made to wipe out the word 'Bangla' from our land and map.













The writer is Associate Professor, Department of English, Shahjalal University of Science and

Technology, Sylhet.

I, on behalf of the people, proclaim today that the eastern province of Pakistan will be called 'Bangladesh' instead of East Pakistan". In the light of the events that had preceded this announcement that is the mass uprising of 69, this statement sent a clear signal that East Pakistan was heading for a breakaway. (To be continued…)





