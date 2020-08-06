Razzaque urges banks to create entrepreneurs in farm, non-farm sectors



Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque on Wednesday urged the banking sector to come forward with the credit facilities under easy terms and conditions to create entrepreneurs in farm and non-farm sectors. "





There is ample scope of creating small entrepreneurs on agriculture processing and manufacturing and repairing of farm machineries at the local level …and due to this, the banking sector would have to come forward for creating entrepreneurs in this sector," he said while inaugurating 958th branch of Agrani Bank at Danbari upazila in Tangail through online from his official residence here.







The importance of agriculture is enormous in the economy of the country, said Dr Razzaque, adding the overall development and poverty alleviation is possible through the development of this sector. So, it is necessary to give assistance to create entrepreneurs both in farm and non-farm sectors and also to promote the rural economy, he added.



Agrani Bank Chairman Dr Zayed Bakht, Managing Director M Shams-ul Islam, Deputy Managing Directors M Anisur Rahman, M Rafiqul Islam and Nizam Uddin Ahammad Chowdhury, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Arifa Siddiqa, Municipality Mayor Khandoker Manjurul Islam Tapan, Agrani Bank Mymensingh Circle General Manager Shafiqur Rahman Sadique and Agrani Bank Manager (Dhanbari branch) Asaduzzaman, among others, joined the online meeting.







