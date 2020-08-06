Rs 50cr withdrawn from Sushant's account



Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey has accused the Mumbai Police of not investigating the financial angle in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, reported that Hindustan Times. Gupteshwar Pandey alleged that Rs 50 crore was withdrawn from the late actor's account in the past four years, and Rs 15 crore was withdrawn in the last year alone."





In the past four years, around Rs 50 crore was credited to the bank account of Sushant Singh Rajput but surprisingly all of it was withdrawn. In one year, Rs 17 crore was credited to his account, out of which Rs 15 crore was withdrawn. Isn't this a crucial point to be investigated? We are not going to sit quiet.







We will question them (Mumbai Police) as to why such leads are hushed up," the DGP told the media, reports IANS.Earlier, the DGP had alleged that VinayTiwari, the Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police who has been sent from Bihar to lead the investigation, was 'forcibly quarantined' in Mumbai. "





Instead of sharing evidence or handing over the postmortem and forensic reports of Sushant, they (Mumbai) have almost house arrested our SP. I have not seen such non-cooperation by any other state police. If the Mumbai Police are sincere in their approach, they should share the investigation with us," he said, according to IANS.



Leave Your Comments